Man in Kuching pleads guilty to abusing drugs, jailed four months

KUCHING (July 25): A Magistrates’ Court here yesterday sentenced a man to four months in jail for abusing drugs six years ago.

Magistrate Syarifah Fatimah Azura Wan Ali imposed the sentence against Mohd Arbi Sufian, 29, after he pleaded guilty to a charge framed under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 punishable under Section 15(1) of the same Act.

The Section carries a jail sentence of up to two years or a fine not exceeding RM5,000 and to be placed under immediate supervision for a period not exceeding three years.

The accused was tested positive for amphetamine and methamphetamine at the Kuching Narcotics Criminal Investigation Division office at around 10.15am on May 18, 2017.

Insp Nur Syafiqa Nyaie Ilin prosecuted, while Mohd Arbi was unrepresented.