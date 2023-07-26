MV Tung Sung tragedy: Search for remaining crew members enters seventh day

KUCHING (July 26): After seven days of search, rescuers were still unable to find any clues on the remaining four crew members of the MV Tung Sung which remained missing since the vessel capsized near Pulau Burung in Sebuyau last week.

The search and rescue (SAR) operation led by the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) to date has covered a total area of 1,221.36 nautical square miles.

“Today, a total of 55 individuals from different agencies have joined in the operation,” said MMEA Sarawak director First Admiral Zin Azman Md Yunus in a statement.

He also said efforts to refloat the vessel were also underway as divers from a private company were at the scene to work out a viable strategy.

On Saturday, the bodies of four out of the eight missing crew members of MV Tung Sung were recovered by fishermen floating some 15 nautical miles northwest of Pulau Burung between 1pm and 5.25pm.

The bodies were later handed over to the police for identification and further action.