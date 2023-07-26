Organisers hope Miss International Sarawak pageant can promote state’s heritage products further

KUCHING (July 26): Centexs Commercial is collaborating with the organiser of Miss International Sarawak (MIS) 2023 to further promote Sarawak heritage products such as songket and keringkam.

Centexs Commercial general manager Shahren Yusri believes that through such collaboration they will be able to scout and identify ambassadors for the Sarawak heritage products produced in Juma’ani Pavilion.

“This serves as a bonus – with such collaboration, we can search for ambassadors where the finalists of the beauty pageant can become the model or even the ambassadors for programmes related to Centexs Commercial.

“Not only that, the beauty pageant finalists can also become Centexs Commercial ambassadors, and even representing Sarawak to showcase the heritage products,” he said when met by reporters at Juma’ani Pavillion here yesterday.

Shahren added that the winner of the beauty pageant can help bring Sarawak’s identity to a higher level by showcasing such products – which are not only songket and keringkam but also pua kumbu and other heritage products.

A total of 13 finalists of MIS 2023 visited the Juma’ani Pavilion to observe the process of weaving songket and keringkam, as well as the heritage products produced there.

A photography session involving the finalists was also held there which featured products from Centexs Commercial.