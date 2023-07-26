Pelagus students receive incentives totalling RM44,000

KAPIT (July 26): Students from the Pelagus state constituency received education incentives totalling RM44,000 yesterday.

Pelagus assemblyman Wilson Nyabong Ijang presented the incentives to eligible students furthering their studies at university, college, technical and vocational education and training (Tvet), Mara Junior Science Colleges (MRSM), and matriculation.

For students taking degree courses, the incentive is RM1,000 each, while those doing diplomas received RM500.

Incentives of RM300 each went to Tvet and MRSM students.

“Those after completing the diploma or certificate level and apply to further their studies for a degree or diploma could apply again. As long as they meet the requirements, I will assist,” Nyabong told reporters.

“These education incentives were introduced by me when I became the Pelagus assemblyman in 2016. Since 2016 till now, I have handed out RM126,000 to students furthering their studies.”

He said parents residing in longhouses upriver tended to have limited incomes.

Nyabong pointed out quality education is a stepping stone to a better life.

“This is a way to break the circle of poverty, when students are highly qualified and able to find high paying careers. This is always in my heart.

“Whenever I visit a school or longhouse, I stress the importance of education. Also, I remind them to choose the right subject or course that is marketable so that upon graduation they could get employment,” he said.

Nyabong also handed out minor rural project funds to longhouse women’s bureaus, associations, and the parent-teacher associations of SK Sungai Kebiew, SK Sungai Amang, and SMK Selirik.