Petronas discusses S’wak operations, O&G exploration matters with Deputy Premier

KUCHING (July 26): Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan received a courtesy call today from Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas) chairman Tan Sri Mohd Bakke Salleh.

A statement released from Awang Tengah’s office said the meeting discussed matters related to the company’s operations in Sarawak.

They also discussed issues related to oil and gas (O&G) exploration in the state.

Present at the meeting was Petroleum Sarawak Berhad (Petros) chief executive officer Janin Girie.

Also present were Deputy State Secretary Datu Abdullah Zaidel, State Legal Counsel Dato Sri JC Fong, Ministry of Natural Resources and Urban Development permanent secretary Datu Zaidi Mahdi, as well as Ministry of International Trade, Industry and Investment advisor Datuk Mohd Naroden Majais and its acting permanent secretary Dzulkornain Masron.

Awang Tengah is Second Minister of Natural Resources and Urban Development, and also Minister of International Trade, Industry and Investment.