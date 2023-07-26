Premier: Swinburne Sarawak to offer new courses, pathway programmes

KUCHING (July 26): Swinburne University of Technology Sarawak Campus will be introducing new courses and pathway programmes for fields including law, cybersecurity, data science, industrial design and software engineering.

Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg in announcing this said under the law studies, students would be able to study for a one-and-a-half-year duration of the programme at the Sarawak campus here, before completing the remaining duration at the main campus in Melbourne, Australia.

Abang Johari, who is Swinburne Sarawak pro-chancellor, said this in his opening address at the 36th Meeting of Swinburne Sarawak Council which was held at his office in Wisma Bapa Malaysia here.

He also noted that Sarawak laws, including the land law, Malaysia Agreement 1963, and Native Customary Rights land law, are among the subjects offered under the programme.

Earlier in his address, Abang Johari welcomed Datuk Amar Jaul Samion as the new Swinburne Sarawak Board of Directors chairman, taking over from Tan Sri Datuk Amar Morshidi Abdul Ghani.

Also present was Swinburne Sarawak pro vice-chancellor and chief executive officer Prof Lau Hieng Ho.

Established 23 years ago, Swinburne Sarawak currently has around 4,000 students, including 1,057 new students who enrolled last year.