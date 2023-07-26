Rep steps up to upgrade Jalan Oya Cough, Fever Clinic

SIBU (July 26): Patients seeking treatment at the Cough and Fever Clinic at Jalan Oya Health Clinic here can look forward to a more comfortable place when the proposed upgrading of the clinic is completed.

Bukit Assek assemblyman Joseph Chieng has agreed to fund the construction of a suspended structure that will accommodate the clinic, using about RM150,000 from his minor rural project (MRP) allocation.

Chieng said at the moment, the clinic is occupying the parking lot of Jalan Oya Health Clinic staff which is located outside the main clinic building.

“It was set up in 2020 with the emergence of Covid-19. The clinic’s condition is so poor that it is using canvas as its partition because the Ministry of Health does not provide funds to upgrade the clinic.

“The clinic is set up at the parking lot because patients with cough, fever and suspected Tuberculosis are not allowed to enter the main building,” he told reporters during his visit to the clinic here on Monday.

Chieng said they have identified the venue for the clinic after discussion with Sibu divisional health officer Dr Teh Jo Hun and the officer-in-charge of Oya Health Clinic.

“The clinic will be sited at its current location. We need to do some piling work due to the soil condition at the location.

“With assistance from Sibu Hospital Board of Visitors, we are now working on the design and budget. Hopefully, we can start the construction very soon.

“The project will be funded using my MRP allocation because I have used up my Rural Transformation Programme (RTP) fund.

“It is urgent to give the clinic a new look in order to provide a better working environment for the doctors and nurses as well as a better venue for patients seeking treatment at the clinic.

“As a responsible Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) elected representative, I feel compelled to step in. I cannot let doctors and nurses work in this uncomfortable environment,” he said.

Dr Chieng Hie Ming, who is in charge of the Fever and Cough Clinic, said they received about 70 patients daily.

Earlier, Chieng witnessed the installation of four units of wooden blinds at the Satellite Clinic, Jalan Oya here.

The items, costing about RM3,000, were funded by Bukit Assek Service Centre.

Also present was Sibu Hospital Board of Visitors chairman Cr Kevin Lau.