Road closures in Kuching city centre from July 29 for S’wak Day float parade

KUCHING (July 26): Several roads around the Kuching Waterfront here will be closed to traffic starting July 29 to make way for the float parade to celebrate Sarawak’s 60th anniversary of independence.

Kuching district police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah in a statement today said the affected roads will be Jalan Wayang/Jalan Main Bazaar, Jalan Old Court House, Jalan Khoo Hun Yeang, and Jalan Power/Jalan Market.

“These roads will be closed and diversions will be put in place starting at 4.30pm on July 29 until the end of the programme,” said Ahsmon.

He added that the parade is expected to be graced by the Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Ahsmon also advised those who wished to attend the parade to park their vehicles at the Reservoir Park, Saujana building, Sarawak Plaza, Medan Pelita or Plaza Merdeka.

“The closure of these roads will however be left to the decision of traffic police who will be on the ground as we do not want to disrupt the daily activities of other road users,” he said.

He also advised road users to follow the instructions of police and avoid parking their vehicles indiscriminately which can lead to traffic jams.