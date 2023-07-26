Sekuau oil palm participants to stage protest against Felcra on July 29 for alleged failed promises

SIBU (July 26): The Sekuau Area Development Committee (JPKS) will be staging a protest against the Federal Land Consolidation and Rehabilitation Board (Felcra) this Saturday for allegedly failing to fulfill its promises to bring development to the Sekuau Resettlement Scheme for the past 30 years.

JPKS chairman, councillor Henry Kanyan, claimed that participants of the Felcra oil palm programme have received very unsatisfactory dividends over the past 30 years, in addition to the improper management of the plantation, which he likened to looking like a ‘jungle’.

Additionally, Henry claimed that Felcra failed to deliver its promise of acquiring a hearse, setting up sports facilities, providing schooling benefits for children and incentives for entrepreneurs in this resettlement scheme.

“Following the failure by Felcra to hold further discussion with us to resolve the issues amicably, we lodged a second police report today, where the first was done last year. And from the initial 404 participants of Felcra oil palm programme in the Sekuau Resettlement Scheme, only 288 have decided to continue pursuing the matter with the federal agency. This is not to say, there were no discussions, but we have never been engaged for further discussion to resolve the matter.

“Hence, ‘Tuai-Tuai Rumah’ (headmen), Sekuau folk and Penghulu of the area Andrewson Ngalai – we want Felcra to stop its operation and vacate its office in the area immediately because there has been no further discussion and negotiation to make good of the promises at the agency’s top management level.

“We want to discuss with the top management as the discussion with Felcra Sekuau management level did not bring about any solutions,” he told The Borneo Post tonight after lodging a police report at the Stapang police station near here.

He said a request has been forwarded to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, and carbon-copied to Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, Selangau MP Edwin Banta, and Tamin assemblyman Christopher Gira, to look into their plight.

“We appeal to both federal and state governments to take notice of the problems that have been besetting folks in the resettlement scheme for the past 30 years.

“A protest will be staged at the Felcra plantation in the resettlement scheme on July 29 (Saturday) and there will also be a miring ceremony to show our seriousness to reclaim what has been due to us,” Henry informed.

“We are not going against Felcra, we just demand that we be treated fairly for our participation in the oil palm programme, especially with regards to the payment of dividends,” he said.

It had been previously reported that the land planted with oil palm spanned over 900 hectares in the area.