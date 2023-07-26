Sibu-born table tennis umpire called up for Asian Para Games in Hangzhou

SIBU (July 26): Sibu-born national table tennis umpire Daphne Lau Sheng Yan will serve at the Asian Para Games 2022 in Hangzhou, China this October.

This will be her fifth outing as an umpire at an international event.

She first umpired internationally at the 2019 Thailand Junior & Cadet Open at the age of 20 – the youngest Malaysian to do so.

Now 24, she has also served as an umpire for the 2019 Chinese Taipei Junior & Cadet Open, Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, and ITTF-ATTU Asian Cup 2022 in Bangkok.

“Yes, Hangzhou 2022 Asian Para Games is very motivating. One will get to see how the para players play beyond their abilities and I am really looking forward to umpiring the match and meeting new friends and enjoying their hospitality,” she said.

Lau is back to umpire the inaugural University of Technology Sarawak (UTS) Confucius Institute Cup 2023 Sibu Open and Non-Chinese Table Tennis Championship from July 29-30 at Sibu Ping Pong Hall, Jalan Merdeka.

She said 18 foreign umpires were selected to umpire the Asian Para Games.

“I am one of the only two Malaysians selected and indeed I feel deeply honoured and grateful to the Table Tennis Association of Malaysia (TTAM) for giving me the chance to umpire at another international outing,” she said.

She explained that her selection to umpire international matches is based on her qualifications and accreditation as a Blue badge in progress umpire.

Under the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF), umpires are classified as White badge, Blue badge in progress, Blue badge, Gold badge in progress (launched in 2021), and Gold badge (also launched in 2021).

For the 2022 Tokyo Olympics, umpires had to have Blue badges, while the 2024 Paris Olympics will only accept Blue and Gold badge umpires.

Currently in Malaysia, there are only four Blue badge umpires and two Blue badge in progress umpires.

In Sarawak, there are seven White badge umpires, while Lau is the only Blue badge in progress umpire.

“Nothing is going to stop my plan to go for a higher level of umpires as I work to gain exposure and experience from the lower level of international tournaments, to build up my portfolio and experience, and to earn my credentials to go for major games,” she shared.

Lau graduated with a Bachelor in Computer Science from Asia Pacific University and is currently working as a data analyst in Kuala Lumpur.

She started playing table tennis at the age of seven and went on to represent Sibu and Sarawak during her school days.

“When I was 14 years old, I met this retired principal Ling Ching Ang, who is also an international umpire, and he invited me to go for the State Umpire (SU) examination, so that was the time I started my umpiring career,” she shared.

Lau passed the National Umpire (NU) examination two years later before gaining her International Umpire (IU) accreditation in 2018 at the age of 19.

Besides umpiring, Lau is also an ITTF certified basic referee, which enabled her to assist the Sarawak Table Tennis Association as a deputy referee in organising the prestigious annual Sarawak Table Tennis Championship 2019 here.

She admitted that being an umpire is not easy.

“We not only encounter lots of challenges and the biggest drawback is we need to fund ourselves for competitions or examinations. Only major games like Sea Games, Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, Olympics, we will be given free air tickets but for the rest of the international tournaments, we need to pay the air tickets ourselves.

“Of course, hospitality wise, the organiser sometimes will sponsor,” she said.

Lau called on the private sector to support and organise more competitions to benefit not only players but also create opportunities for umpires to grow and gain valuable experience.

She said there are currently no international tournaments in Malaysia, except for the SEA Games, where the last international table tennis tournament in the country was 2016’s World Table Tennis Championship.

“After that, there have been no more such major events. As a result, umpires are forced to go overseas for evaluations, exams, and tournament experience,” she added.