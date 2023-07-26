Telcos in Singapore to retire 3G services by July 31, 2024

SINGAPORE (July 26): All three mobile network operators (MNOs) providing third-generation (3G) mobile network services in Singapore – SingTel, StarHub, and M1 – plan to retire their 3G services by July 31, 2024, according to the republic’s Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA).

In a statement today, IMDA said the decision was made in view of advancements in the mobile communication space, where 3G has been largely replaced by 4G and 5G.

Since the introduction of the 5G network in 2022, 5G subscriptions have increased, making up 15 per cent of total mobile subscribers in the republic.

“Close to 99 per cent of Singapore’s mobile subscribers are currently on 4G/5G,” it said.

As of April 2023, IMDA said the 3G subscriber base makes up approximately 1.0 per cent of the total mobile subscriptions and the number is declining.

Internationally, MNOs in Australia and the United Kingdom are expected to retire their 3G services by 2024, while some countries like the United States and Malaysia have retired 3G services, it said.

“When the 3G networks retire, more spectrum can be released for investment in 5G to provide a better experience for users and support enterprises undergoing digital transformation,” said IMDA, adding that 3G entered the Singapore market almost 20 years ago, followed by the 4G in the mid-2010s. — Bernama