Water rationing still ongoing in Sabah – Shahelmey

KOTA KINABALU (July 26): Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Shahelmey Yahya urged those from areas that are still experiencing water supply disruptions to provide him with the necessary information and feedback so that action can be taken.

“I welcome the feedback and information on the exact location where there is still supply disruption. As we are all aware, the water rationing exercise is still ongoing due to the insufficient treated water supply compared to the existing demand. However, the initiative we started since May is aimed at stabilizing the distribution of water supply in the areas of Putatan, Penampang, Kota Kinabalu, and Tuaran.

“We have closed several direct connections that should not have been there and as a result of this, existing water storage tanks can now be filled after which distribution of water supply can be channeled to consumers,” he said.

On public complaints that several areas in Papar are still experiencing water supply rationing, Shahelmey who is also Works Minister disclosed that the water supply to residential areas exists, but the issue could be with the management company of the residential area or maintenance of their pumps or pipes under their care.

“Therefore, we need to examine each case individually. If there are any reports or complaints regarding water supply, please inform me, and I will relay the information to the Water Department so that necessary actions can be taken, as each location may have different issues that need to be addressed,” he said when met by reporters after officiating the ground breaking ceremony of the mini stadium for Putatan on Wednesday.

Shahelmey also said that he was currently gathering comprehensive information from the Water Department regarding the scenario involving water tankers that deliver or supply water to individuals or business operators.

This is in response to claims that sales of water from the Water Department was halted because there are companies profiteering from this.

“I have been informed that these tankers are imposing high fees for water delivery, which is not supposed to be the case. They purchase the water from the depot in Gaya Park for their own use or for use by construction sites and government offices among others.

“However, the feedback we received indicates that some of them are engaging in profiteering. While I don’t have concrete evidence yet, I understand that some are charging as high as RM28 per cubic meter, whereas the depot’s price is only RM3 per cubic meter.

“This is a shocking matter, and we are currently investigating how to control it. Whether it will be stopped entirely or not, we are working to reduce such cases. Selling water is allowed for emergency purposes and in places without treated water supply.

“But it seems that some have gone beyond control, and we are determined to track them down and put a stop to these practices. Please allow me some more time to gather the right facts so that I can take appropriate action,” he said.

As for the RM300 million federal allocation, unfortunately, Shahelmey said, it has not been received yet.

“However, we are actively pursuing the disbursement. There have been two technical meetings between the state and federal ministries and departments to resolve this matter. The State Cabinet will discuss this issue this afternoon, and we will decide how to proceed, as we cannot afford to wait and see. Prompt action must be taken to address the water shortage problem on the west coast of Sabah,” he stressed.

Meanwhile on the issue of water theft cases, Shahelmey said enforcement measures will be enhanced because he had received reports that some business owners were involved in water theft.

“We need to ascertain the accuracy of these allegations and conduct a thorough investigation according to the law. We cannot act solely based on hearsay. Hearsay is considered initial information for us to begin the process of scrutiny, filtration and investigation. If the allegations are proven true, appropriate actions will be taken in accordance with the law,” he stressed.