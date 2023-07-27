53-year-old man missing after leaving home in Sibu

SIBU (July 27): A 53-year-old man, identified as Tiong Yong Soon, has been reported missing after leaving his home here.

Sibu district police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili said Tiong’s mother lodged a police report at about 10.30pm on July 18, stating that her son had never returned after leaving the house.

“When he left the house, he was wearing blue pants and a red shirt,” he said in a statement.

Tiong has a round face, is about 170cm tall and weight approximately 60kg.

Zulkipli said members of the public who come across Tiong can contact the police on phone 019-8645520 or Sungei Merah police station on 084-217901.