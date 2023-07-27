Activist Peter John lodges report over racism allegation

KUCHING (July 27): Deputy president of Global Human Rights Federation (GHRF) Malaysia, Peter John Jaban, has lodged a police report against a former teacher for slandering his personality as a social activist.

The report was lodged at the Jalan Simpang Tiga police station here this afternoon.

According to Peter, the former teacher had seriously claimed in a Facebook post that he (Peter) is a racist and the latter was out to incite racial hatred against him and the Iban community.

Asking the police to probe the matter, Peter claimed that on the day in question he had not uttered any remark that was racist in nature but only challenged some groups to take part in his current activity.

The alleged incident happened during a dinner meeting of several non-governmental orgainsations at a seafood restaurant in Pending here on July 22.

Peter advised netizens to use social media wisely to avoid legal action and creating unnecessary ruckus among members of the public.

“I also advise all Malaysians to stop creating or fanning racial and religious issues,” he said.