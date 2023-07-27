Analysts unsurprised by Dayang’s second contract extension

KUCHING (July 27): Analysts were unsurprised as Dayang Enterprise Holdings Bhd (Dayang) secured a contract extension for the provision of Pan Malaysia maintenance, construction and modification (PM-MCM) works from JX Nippon.

Researchers with Public Investment Bank Bhd (Public Research) noted that the original contract was awarded in 2018 for a duration of five years, with the option to extend by one year.

The contract has been extended by one year and five months until December 2023, longer than the original optional period.

“As mentioned in our previous report, the contract extension came as no surprise to us,” Public Research said.

“We gather that another four contracts have expiry dates in July 2023, with three significant contracts expiring in December 2023.

“We expect the contracts would be extended in 2H 2023 given robust offshore activity in maintenance and hook-up and commissioning (HUC) services, and time constraints to issue competitive bidding of new tender awards. This will keep Dayang busy until end 2024.”

Public Research reiterated its optimistic view on Dayang’s outlook with strong orderbook circa RM1.48 billion. The firm also expects the group’s earnings to return to full swing from 2Q onwards, post monsoon season.

“The contract extension period is similar to the contract extension from Roc Oil announced on July 13. There is no firm value for this contract as it will be based on work orders issued by the client.

“Nevertheless, we estimate it at circa RM30 million based on pro-rating the estimated original contract value of RM100 million for five years.”