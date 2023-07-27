Australia magnesium firm to set up low carbon emission plant in Samalaju

KUCHING (July 27): Latrobe Magnesium Group from Australia has decided to select Sarawak for its low carbon emission plant project.

This was informed by the company’s chief executive officer (CEO) David Peterson during a courtesy call on Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan yesterday.

A press statement from Awang Tengah’s office said the proposed project worth RM3 billion at Samalaju Industrial Park (SIP) will produce 100,000 tonnes per annum of magnesium.

Latrobe was impressed by Sarawak’s many comparative advantages including green hydropower and good infrastructure for its project,” said the statement.

The statement also mentioned that Awang Tengah, who is International Trade, Industry and Investment Minister, welcomes the favourable decision of the Australian firm and will facilitate their investment.

“The project is in line with Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030 to promote environmental sustainability,” it added.

Also present at the courtesy call were Deputy Minister of International Trade, Industry and Investment Datuk Dr Malcolm Mussen Lamoh, Regional Corridor Development Authority (Recoda) CEO Datu Ismawi Ismuni and senior officials from the relevant government agencies.