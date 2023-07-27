Author Malcom Mejin to conduct writing workshop in Sibu on Aug 5

SIBU (July 27): Sarawak State Library in Sibu (Pustaka Sibu) will be holding a writing workshop and a meet-and-greet session with Malcom Mejin on Aug 5, from 10am till 4pm.

A statement today said the event is held in conjunction with Pustaka Book Fair 2023.

It added the programme is specifically for members of the public with an interest in writing; to allow them to discover new techniques to improve their writing abilities from professionals.

“Malcolm is the author of Diary of a Rich Kid, the national best-selling novel and children’s books.

“The workshop will take place at the seminar room of Sarawak State Library in Sibu,” it said.

For further inquiries, members of the public may contact Bibiana and Shahrieza at 084-315 200 (ext 214/ext 222).