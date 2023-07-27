Bintulu cops nab second man in connection with vandalism at Kemunting cemetery

BINTULU (July 27): Police have arrested a second man in connection with trespassing and committing mischief at the Kemunting Muslim cemetery along Jalan Sebiew on Monday (July 24).

Bintulu police chief Supt Batholomew Umpit said the second suspect was detained at 1pm yesterday.

The first suspect was arrested on Monday evening and he is currently remanded until tomorrow (July 28).

“We have also confiscated some of the items and clothing that the suspects used,” Batholomew told a press conference today.

He said a tip-off led to the second suspect’s arrest.

This followed a media statement on Monday regarding the first suspect’s arrest.

“We are acting on information, making arrests, and confiscating some case items, and will refer the full investigation papers to the deputy public prosecutor for further action,” he said.

Batholomew said the case is being investigated under Section 427 of the Penal Code for mischief.

He stressed police would carry out a thorough investigation to find the actual motive behind the crime.

A total of 51 graves at the cemetery were defaced with words in red and blue paint.

Those with information about the incident can contact investigating officer Insp Muhammad Hafizuddin Zaidi (014-6066404) or the Bintulu police headquarters operations room (086-318304).