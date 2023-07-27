Bintulu housewife loses RM183,000 to online part time job scam

BINTULU (July 27): A housewife here was made RM183,000 poorer after falling victim to a non-existent online part time job recently.

Deputy police commissioner Datuk Mancha Ata said the housewife, who is in her mid 40s, had on July 18 been added into a Whatsapp group ‘Equity Builders B13’ by an unknown individual who introduced herself as Sarah.

The suspect then offered an online part time job by creating an online task, where the housewife only needed to ‘Like’ and ‘Follow’ the TikTok account provided as well as taking screenshots and send it to the suspect.

“The victim was then contacted by the suspect personally via Telegram app and was given a link to purchase the task package online,” he said in a statement.

He said the housewife then made 16 payment transactions to five different bank accounts in July 2023 involving a total loss of RM183,000.

“Until now the victim has received a return of RM300 only,” he said, adding that the victim realised she had been duped when she no longer received the commision as promised by the suspect.

The police advised the people not to be easily attracted and deceived by part-time job offers online through social media that offers attractive commissions and salary.

The public can contact the National Scam Response Centre (NSRC) at 997 if they suspect that they are falling victim to cyber fraud, or if they suspect that they have just made transactions to the scammer.

The public can also download the Whoscall app via Google Play Store or Apple Store to be able to identify who is calling them.

The public also can then check the suspect’s phone number and bank account via the Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) app or through the website http://semakmule.rmp.gov.my before making any financial transaction.