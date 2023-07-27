CEO: Local SME’s can seek Statos’ help for international market entry

KUCHING (July 27): Small and medium entrepreneurs (SMEs) in Sarawak have been urged to seek assistance from the Sarawak Trade and Tourism Office Singapore (Statos) for Singapore’s market entry.

Its chief executive officer Chew Chang Guan said one such assistance is the Promotion Assistance Scheme (Pass) by Statos.

“We encourage Sarawak SMEs, producers and exporters with good and certified products for export to look for Statos in order for us to be able to link and assist in any possible way.

“If they are looking at penetrating into the Singapore market or beyond, we have this Pass scheme which they can apply through Statos for up to SG$10,000 per year.

“It is a sharing basis where we can help the suppliers to compete with other products in Singapore,” Chew told a press conference during the loading of Batang Ai’s tilapia fish at Borneo Eco Fish Sdn Bhd premises here yesterday.

“This is the time for Sarawak to shine at an international arena, whereby Statos has also been carrying out various activities to promote Sarawak products, such as the Food & Hotel Asia event.

“We will be putting up the same show in April next year, so anyone interested can look for us there or to visit Statos website for more information,” he said.

Statos’s Finance, Corporate Affairs, Trade and Investment manager Kenny Lau Tien Hong, meanwhile, thanked other agencies and ministries including the Ministry of Food Industry, Commodity and Regional Development for their support.

“The Agrofest which is coming soon will be Sarawak’s another platform to bring in more investors.

“I am looking forward to work with more Sarawakian suppliers and potential joint investors who would want to join the Singaporean or overseas investors in expanding their products and businesses into the global market,” he said.

Also present at the press conference was Borneo Eco Fish Sdn Bhd managing director Thomas Hii.