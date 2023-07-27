Crash with MPV in Miri leaves pillion rider dead, motorcyclist injured

MIRI (July 27): A man was killed in a collision involving a motorcycle and multipurpose vehicle at Jalan Kuala Baram Bypass around 12.35pm yesterday.

In a statement issued this morning, Miri police chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu said the 54-year-old pillion rider died on the spot due to serious head injuries.

“The 17-year-old motorcyclist, on the other hand, sustained injuries to his face and leg,” said Alexson.

They were heading towards Tudan from the city centre when the motorcycle crashed with a multipurpose vehicle (MPV), which was on its way to SK Kuala Baram from the city centre.

Alexson said the MPV driver escaped unhurt in the incident.

“Police are investigating the case under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987,” he added.