Elderly motorcyclist dies in collision with trailer near Asajaya

KUCHING (July 27): A 67-year-old motorcyclist died after he was run over by a trailer at the junction to Asajaya town around 5pm today.

According to witnesses, the trailer was travelling straight along Jalan Asajaya when it collided with the motorcyclist who was exiting a junction.

The deceased identified as Hii Toh Heng from Jalan Teku Barat, Sibu was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics from the Ministry of Health.

His body had since been handed over to the police to be taken to the Sarawak General Hospital’s forensics department for further action.

It was also learnt that the driver of the trailer did not sustain any physical injuries from the collision.