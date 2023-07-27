Madani Economy: RM10 mln can expedite whitelisting programme of unregistered nurseries, says Fatimah

KUCHING (July 27): The RM10 million allocation under the Madani Economy to streamline the registration process and expand the childcare centre and nursery whitelisting programme in the country will expedite that process if it is used to cover the cost of field trips.

Sarawak Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Minister Datuk Seri Fatimah Abdullah said although they have not received details of the allocation, she hoped that the allocation could be used to increase the number of field workers.

“The whitelisting process (for unregistered nurseries and childcare centres) takes time and involves many field trips and field workers,” she told Bernama.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, when announcing the ‘Madani Economy: Empowering the People’ initiative today, said the government would facilitate streamlining the registration process and expand the childcare centre and nursery whitelisting programme nationwide with the RM10 million allocation.

According to Fatimah, the Sarawak government had also provided a special annual grant of RM5,000 to assist registered nurseries and childcare centres to operate.

“One condition we have stipulated is that they must be registered to enjoy the grant. If they are not registered, we cannot give the grant, which will facilitate and ease their financial burden,” he said.

She said her ministry had also established a one-stop centre to facilitate entrepreneurs who apply to be registered to get complete information to enable their application to be approved.

“We also emphasise in terms of the screening of babysitters, educators and also security guards (in examining the application) of these (unregistered) nurseries and child care centres,” she added. – Bernama