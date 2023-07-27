In Kuching, woman pillion rider killed in early morning crash

KUCHING (July 27): A woman pillion rider died in an accident near the Jalan Batu Kawa-Bau/Matang traffic light intersection around 1am today.

It is alleged that the motorcycle she was travelling on was rear-ended by a multipurpose vehicle (MPV).

According to sources, the impact of the collision caused the 55-year-old to land on the MPV’s windscreen and bonnet.

Medical personnel from the Sarawak General Hospital pronounced her dead at the scene.

The motorcyclist, a 74-year-old man, suffered minor injuries while the driver of the MPV did have any physical injuries.

The pillion rider’s body was later transported by the police to the hospital’s Forensics Department for further action.

The police have been contacted for more information.