Kuching salesman fined RM800 for making false police report

KUCHING (July 27): A salesman was fined RM800 in default 14 days’ jail by a magistrates’ court here yesterday after he pleaded guilty to making a false police report claiming that his employer’s RM10,000 cash was stolen.

Sim Ming Kuang, 33, made the plea before Magistrate Mason Jaro Lenya Barayan after he was charged under Section 182 of the Penal Code which provides for a jail term for up to six months or a fine up to RM2,000 or both on conviction.

He committed the offence at the Kota Padawan police station at 4.47am on May 28, 2022.

Based on the facts of the case, Sim made a police report claiming that his bag containing RM10,000 cash belonging to his employer and personal documents had been stolen.

Investigations, however, found that the report was made for personal gain, and the theft was false and never occurred.

Further investigations also found that Sim had provided false information to a civil servant to avoid compensating his employer for the lost money.

Sim was said to have used part of the money to pay off his debt.

Insp Merylene Lindan Andrew Mang prosecuted while Sim was unrepresented by a counsel.