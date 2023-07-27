Kuching wins historic bid to host world junior badminton championship next year

KUCHING (July 27): The Kuching Badminton Association (KBA) has won a historic bid to host the next World Chinese Badminton Federation (WCBF) Junior Badminton Championship.

This will be the first time the competition is held outside China.

KBA president Dr Ong Kong Swee said WCBF president Wu Jun Yan announced this at the WCBF Junior Badminton Championship farewell dinner in Xiamen, China recently.

Wu presented the WCBF flag to Ong and announced the approval of KBA as a WCBF affiliate.

This year’s WCBF Junior Championship marked 30 years of the federation’s establishment in Xiamen.

“We are proposing to organise the WCBF Junior Championship in July next year to accommodate the summer holidays for schools in China and South Korea.

“It will be organised with the support from Ministry of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development and the Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts. Here, I would like to thank the Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah and both ministries,” Ong said.

He described the trip to Xiamen as a fruitful one as they were able to study and learn from WCBF Junior Championship organisers.

“We are hoping to organise a much better one than the one in Xiamen,” he said.

According to Ong, WCBF organises three major events every year – the Master individual event, which was held in 2019 in Kuching as the World Master Badminton Championship; the WCBF Master Team Championship; and the WCBF Junior Championship.

The WCBF Junior Championship is held each year during the long summer school holidays from early July until the end of August.

This year, 1,100 participants took part in all age group categories from Under-10 to Under-17 for both boys and girls.

“KBA has focused on bidding for the WCBF Junior Championship because the event will not only bring in only the younger grassroots level players but also the parents, who will accompany them for the competition and at the same time have a vacation.

“We are expecting about the same number of participants of about 1,100 or more and a total of 3,000 people including coaches, parents, and siblings of the players.

“It will be good for Kuching as a sports tourism hub for Sarawak,” said Ong.

He said the championship will give more opportunities and exposure to local players as they will compete against players from leading badminton countries such as China, Taiwan, Indonesia, South Korea, and Japan.

“It will also enhance friendship between the players at a very young age as they may be either playing against each other or as partners in the doubles events,” added Ong.