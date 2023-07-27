MMEA planning to set up helicopter base in Labuan

KOTA KINABALU (July 27): The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) is planning to set up a helicopter base in Labuan in the near future.

MMEA Sabah and Labuan director First Admiral Che Engku Suhaimi Che Engku Daik said there are plans to set up an air base to house MMEA helicopters which are currently stationed in Subang.

“Yes there are plans to set up an air base in Labuan, which could assist in maritime operations both in Sabah and Sarawak.

“Currently all air assets, helicopters, are based in Subang and if needed we will request from MMEA headquarters,” he said.

Suhaimi added that there are a total of 89 assets based in Sabah and Labuan with 18 ships and 71 boats.

He said the assets are used to protect the waters of Sabah and Labuan under the Eastern Sabah Security Zone (ESSZone).

“MMEA will also continue to work closely with the Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCom) in maritime and integrated operations in an effort to maintain the sovereignty of our country’s waters,” he said.

Suhaimi said this during a friendly gathering with the media and a courtesy call from Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCom) delegations at the Sabah MMEA headquarters in Kolombong on Thursday.

Present at the program was ESSCom commander Deputy Commissioner of Police Victor Sanjos.

Suhaimi said the working relationship between MMEA and ESSCom had continued to strengthen through various collaborations and joint operations between both agencies.

“The objective of ESSCom is to maintain and protect the well-being of our country from any threats, while the task of MMEA is on maritime enforcement.

“This combination will enable both agencies to continue to protect the sovereignty of our country from any foreign threats,” he said.

Suhaimi was the former ESSCom Chief of Staff, before being appointed as MMEA Sabah and Labuan director on July 10.