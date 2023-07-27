MTUC S’wak believes RTK 2.0 attracts more FDI, spurs economic growth

KUCHING (July 27): The implementation of the Labour Recalibration Programme (RTK) 2.0 in Sarawak will provide better prospects for foreign direct investment and support economic growth in the state, said Malaysian Trades Union Congress (MTUC) Sarawak.

Its secretary Chung Fui San said MTUC Sarawak strongly supports the implementation of RTK 2.0 for short term period in order to support the economic growth in Sarawak, especially in addressing shortage of 3D (dangerous, difficult and dirty) workers and to legalise the immigrants in their employment and provide them access to welfare.

This will also eliminate the vendors and third party involvement, she added in a statement today.

“MTUC Sarawak firmly supports that the shortage of workers in manufacturing, construction, plantation, agriculture, services, mining and quarrying sectors and foreign domestic workers be addressed in a positive approach by legalising the immigrants to continue their employment to meet the needs of these industries.

“Doing so helps Sarawak’s economic growth to continue and provides a better prospect for foreign direct investment,” she said.

On employers’ plan to engage 3D illegal foreign workers via the RTK 2.0 programme, Chung said MTUC Sarawak is in line with the initiative of the MRC (Migrants Resource Centre) by MTUC/ILO (International Labour Organisation) to help raise awareness of migrant workers of their rights.

“This is being done by conducting training to improve the knowledge of migrant workers, addressing complaints from migrant workers as well as organising migrant workers into the union with collaboration from the stakeholders.

“MTUC believes that trade unions’ collaboration is key towards the empowerment and protection of migrant workers in Malaysia, especially in Sarawak with trade unions from main origin countries including Indonesia, Bangladesh, Thailand, India, Philippines, Cambodia, Laos, Nepal, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Pakistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and China for realistic and better employment spectrum,” she said.

On Wednesday, Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department (Labour, Immigration and Project Monitoring) Datuk Gerawat Gala announced that the Sarawak government had agreed to adopt the RTK 2.0 to regularise illegal immigrants in the state as legal workers.

According to Gerawat, the programme, which commenced Wednesday until Dec 31 this year, is subject to the conditions set by the Sarawak government through the Malaysian Immigration Department in collaboration with the Department of Labour and other government agencies, without vendor or third party involvement.

During the implementation period, employers who operate in 3D sectors are allowed to take in illegal immigrants by registering them as employees.

The sectors involved are manufacturing, construction, plantation, agriculture, services, mining and quarrying, and foreign domestic workers.

Gerawat added that the Sarawak government only allows applicants from 16 source countries, namely Indonesia, Bangladesh, Thailand, India, Philippines, Cambodia, Laos, Nepal, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Pakistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and China.