Nominations open for Sarawak Entrepreneur of the Year Awards

KUCHING (July 27): Nominations for the annual Sarawak Entrepreneur of the Year Awards (EOYS) 2023 are now open.

First launched in 2004, EOYS is organised by the Ministry of International Trade, Industry and Investment Sarawak in association with Sarawak Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Ernst and Young (EY).

The annual awards programme is held to honour and acknowledge exceptional entrepreneurial talents and leadership.

Previous recipients under the Master Entrepreneur category included Dato Chris Chung Soon Nam, Dato Bobby Ting Sie Ching, Mejar (K) Dato’ Ling Kiong Hua, Dennis Chin Ching Chung and Lesley Luloh Akah.

Special award under the Outstanding Entrepreneurship category had previously been awarded to Dato Sri Tay Chin Kin.

“The awards aim to recognise the best in business in Sarawak and the prime movers that drive Sarawak towards achieving its aspiration of a developed state by 2030,” said the organising committee in a statement.

The awards are also to recognise the success of up-and-coming entrepreneurs for their ingenuity, ideas, resourcefulness, commitment and hard work, as well as encouraging the growth of small and medium scale industries in the state.

The categories for this year’s awards are Emerging Entrepreneur for business operating between two to five years and for entrepreneurs aged 35 or below; Master Entrepreneur for maintaining management excellence over five years; and Excellent Entrepreneur (Beyond Sarawak) for those running a successful business in the country or overseas.

“The awards provide opportunities for networking and accessing valuable media coverage, raising personal and company profile,” said the committee.

The awards’ adjudicating committee, it added, had nominated recipients to represent Sarawak at the Malaysia EY Entrepreneur of the Year Awards.

“This year, the organisers are also proud to present the awards videos under the Sarawak Chamber of Commerce and Industry YouTube channel where compilation of past recipients’ videos from Year 2015 onwards can be viewed.

Nominations for the awards can be submitted to Sarawak Chamber of Commerce and Industry, through business associations or individuals, latest by Sept 8 this year.

For further enquiries, contact the Sarawak Chamber of Commerce and Industry Secretariat at 082-237148 or [email protected].