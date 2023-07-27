PM Anwar announces one-off incentive for civil servants, govt retirees

KUALA LUMPUR (July 27): With the government’s review of the public service salary and fixed remunerations ongoing, the federal government announced today a one-off special appreciation financial incentive for civil servants and government retirees.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the proposed incentive is an ongoing testament to the federal government’s commitment to streamlining civil servant wages based on the existing financial capabilities of the administration.

Anwar said civil servants with Grade 56 and below will receive RM300, while retirees and pensioners will receive RM200 respectively.

He also said he has instructed the Finance Ministry to expedite and carry out the measure within two weeks.

“This special incentive will benefit some 1.3 million employed civil servants including those employed contractually and over a million pensioners,” he said during his speech at the launch of the ‘Ekonomi Madani: Memperkasa Rakyat’ (Madani Economy: Empowering the People) framework here.

Anwar said the incentive will spur civil servants to support the renewed aspirations of Madani Economy and render exceptional public service to assist the government in realising a newly readjusted civil servant wage scheme. – Malay Mail

