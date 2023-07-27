PM Anwar: Wawasan 2020 a pipe dream, Malaysia trapped in vicious economic cycle of high costs and low wages

KUALA LUMPUR (July 27): Prime minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim acknowledged today the aspirations of Wawasan 2020 and grandiose promises of the past were unattainable, as the country remains trapped in a vicious economic cycle of high costs, low competitiveness and low wages.

In launching the federal government’s Ekonomi Madani: Memperkasa Rakyat (Madani Economy: Empowering the People) framework, Anwar said the present circumstances necessitate meaningful change in the country after taking into account the years of poor governance, cracks in the economic structure and dominance of the ruling elite.

“It is very regrettable that there are people who still want to defend the broken practices and policies that have contributed to the country’s decline.

“I wish to invite all my friends, political leaders, entrepreneurs and traders, civil servants, workers and citizens to be more honest and braver in embracing a new reality.

“We need a new complete and fresh economy platform. We need a new economic framework,” he told delegates during the framework’s launch at the Securities Commission here. – Malay Mail

MORE TO COME