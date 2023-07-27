Police: Partial road closures in Bintulu on Aug 6 for International Marathon

BINTULU (July 27): Several roads here will be partially closed from 1am to 8am on August 6 to make way for the Bintulu International Marathon, said Bintulu police chief Supt Batholomew Umpit.

The roads are Jalan Sebaru, Jalan Bintulu-Tatau, Jalan Tun Hussein Onn, Jalan Kidurong up to Shell Tanjung Kidurong (Daiken Industrial), Jalan Pantai Kidurong, Jalan Tanjung Batu and Lasar Kenyalang.

Batholomew said the event will be participated by local and international runners who will compete in four categories namely the 42km, 21km, 10km and 6km.

“Several main roads in town will be partially closed to vehicles using cones with control by the police,” he told a press conference today.

He thus advised the public to plan their trip on that date and time and comply with the instructions from the police.

For the 42km category, the runners will start from Lasar Kenyalang heading towards Jalan Kampung Baru, Kemunting traffic light, Jalan Sebaru traffic light, then to Taman Sri Pelabuhan traffic light, JPJ traffic light all the way along Jalan Bintulu – Tatau towards Junction 5 traffic light.

They will then run towards Jalan Tun Hussein Onn and when reaching Medan Jaya traffic light, they will make a right turn to Jalan Kidurong to Bintulu Medical Centre traffic light and to Jalan Tanjung Kidurong.

When they reach Shell Tanjung Kidurong traffic light, they will turn left to the Daiken industrial area heading to Jalan Pesisir Tanjung Batu.

The run will continue to Taman Tumbina roundabout and along Jalan Tun Razak towards Bintulu Court traffic light and then heading to the finish line at Lasar Kenyalang.

The route for the 21km is from Lasar Kenyalang – Jalan Kampung Baru -Kemunting traffic light – Jalan Sebaru traffic light – Taman Sri Pelabuhan traffic light – JPJ traffic light – Jalan Bintulu – Tatau – Junction 5 traffic light – Jalan Tun Hussein Onn – Medan Jaya traffic light – Jalan Kidurong – Bintulu Medical Centre traffic light – Tumbina roundabout – Jalan Tun Razak – Bintulu Court traffic light and back to Lasar Kenyalang.

While the route for 10km is from Lasar Kenyalang – Jalan Tun Razak-Jalan Pesisir Tanjung Batu – Taman Matahari traffic light and turning back to Jalan Pesisir Tanjung Batu – Tumbina roundabout – Jalan Tun Razak – Bintulu Court traffic light and Lasar Kenyalang.

Runners for 6km category will be flagged off from Lasar Kenyalang and they will run towards Jalan Paragon to Jalan Tun Razak up to Shell Tan Guan Mui Tanjung Batu traffic light, crossing the road to Bintulu Court traffic light and lastly to Lasar Kenyalang.