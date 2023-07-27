Pujut rep: RTK 2.0 addresses the issue of labour shortage in economic sectors

MIRI (July 27): The implementation of the Labour Recalibration Programme (RTK) 2.0 reflects the state government’s proactive stand in addressing the needs of employers in various economic sectors, said Pujut assemblyman Adam Yii.

“The core of the programme lies in encouraging employers who operate in the 3D (dangerous, difficult, dirty) sectors to register undocumented immigrant employees. This programme also aids in obtaining better data on immigrants for monitoring,” he said in a statement today.

He was responding to the announcement by Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department (Labour, Immigration, and Project Monitoring) Datuk Gerawat Gala yesterday that Sarawak is implementing the RTK 2.0 with immediate effect.

Gerawat said employers operating in the 3D sectors are allowed to take in illegal immigrants by registering them as employees during the implementation period from July 27 till Dec 31 this year.

The sectors involved are manufacturing, construction, plantation, agriculture, services, mining and quarrying, and foreign domestic workers.

On that note, Yii, who is also Miri mayor, said employment in the 3D sector is generally unattractive to the local workforce, and this has led to heavy reliance on foreign labour.

He said RTK 2.0 will provide a stable workforce for the 3D sector while driving economic prosperity, thus he urged employers to seize the opportunity to register any undocumented employees within the stipulated deadline.

He added the registering of undocumented immigrants will integrate them into the formal system within the government and prevent them from becoming criminals or being exploited.

“This contributes greatly towards maintaining social stability, reducing crime rates, and creating safer and more liveable cities, aligning with Miri’s goal of becoming a Smart, Green, and Liveable city,” he said.