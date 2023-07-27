Sarawak Energy staffers do part for environment in ‘plogging’ event

KUCHING (July 27): Sarawak Energy through its Sapphire Young Professional Network, a corporate network for its young executives, recently organised a plogging event for staff as part of the utility company’s commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainability.

Organised in collaboration with Borneo Cultures Museum, the event was held at the museum and Kuching Waterfront in line with Sarawak Energy’s healthy living initiative under its Employee Wellbeing Programme.

Around 200 participants comprising Sarawak Energy employees and scholars participated in the event where they showcased their dedication towards a more sustainable lifestyle and keeping Kuching city clean.

Plogging combines jogging and walking with litter collection, serving as a platform to foster environmental awareness and community engagement, while also encouraging fitness and an active lifestyle.

Sarawak Energy vice president for corporate shared services Peing Tajang officiated the occasion alongside Kuching North City Commission (DBKU) deputy director of community services Rudzaimeir Malek.

Peing in her opening remarks said Sarawak Energy is a part of the community and as such, all employees should play a role in keeping the environment healthier and cleaner through corporate activities such as the plogging event as well as through individual responsibility.

The event was also supported by DBKU, Sarawak Museum Department, I-Cycle Malaysia, Royal Malaysia Police, Malaysian Volunteers Department of Padawan District, and the Malaysian Red Crescent Stampin Branch.