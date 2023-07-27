SCOPE begins new distinguished speakers series championing PCDS 2030

KUCHING (July 27): The Sarawak Centre of Performance Excellence (SCOPE) has commenced its new talk series ‘SCOPE Distinguished Speakers’.

It champions the three pillars – Economic Prosperity, Social Inclusivity, and Environmental Sustainability – of the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030.

A press release said SCOPE is fully committed to supporting Sarawak’s initiatives and strategic development of becoming a thriving society by 2030 through PCDS 2030.

This new series features curated speakers from the private and public sectors, who will share insights as well as research findings on challenges relating to Economic, Sustainability, the Environment, Social Welfare, and Planetary Health.

“This dynamic platform sets out to make a difference to the world and we invite you to join us on this journey,” said SCOPE chief executive officer Joseph Lim.

The first of the series, ‘Borneo Unbound: Navigating Kalimantan in Flux’, which highlighted Environmental Sustainability was held yesterday (July 26) at SCOPE’s Auditorium.

The invited speaker for the programme was Dr Goh Chun Seng, who is an associate at Harvard Asia Centre.

He has developed a strong affinity for the unique sustainability challenges and opportunities presented by Borneo.

Goh also authored reports for the United Nations’ Food and Agriculture Organization, International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), and World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF).

He touched on rapid transformations unfolding in Kalimantan, specifically in North and East Kalimantan, besides exploring on the dynamic landscape of infrastructure development, economic activities, and environmental changes, providing valuable insight into the driving forces that shape the region.

In addition, Goh also delved into the profound social, economic, and environmental implications and addressed the critical issues concerning indigenous communities, biodiversity, land use, and sustainable development.

He also shared on strategies and approaches to promote sustainable development and resilience amid rapid changes by drawing on compelling case studies.

A total of 51 participants from various sectors, including the Sarawak Civil Service, state statutory bodies, government-linked companies, and the corporate sector attended the programme.