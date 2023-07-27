Sheda Kuching chief: RTK 2.0 helps in recording all foreign workers in S’wak

KUCHING (July 27): The Labour Recalibration Programme (RTK) 2.0 will help the Sarawak government to have a more comprehensive record of all foreign workers in the state, said Sarawak Housing and Real Estate Developers’ Association (Sheda) Kuching chairman Dato Sim Kiang Chiok.

He said the programme implementation, which was announced by Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department (Labour, Immigration and Project Monitoring) Datuk Gerawat Gala yesterday, was a good and progressive way forward to solve illegal workers in the 3D (dangerous, difficult and dirty) jobs.

“It also helps to resolve our labour shortage and can increase the supply in the 3D sectors that need the workers and where local people are not keen to work in.

“It also helps the state government to have a more comprehensive record of all foreign workers in Sarawak. These workers can work here with their legal rights protected when they are recalibrated,” he said in a statement today.

Sim, who is also Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Stakan branch chairman, added that RTK 2.0 can also help to reduce cost as employers only have to register their workers directly with the Immigration and Labour departments.

He said employers do not have to use agents to register their foreign workers, and the illegal workers from the 16 approved countries can be registered and hired in the 3D sectors.

“With the RTK 2.0 and the ease of regulations, hopefully our labour requirements to achieve developed state status by 2030 can be attained by then,” he said.