Sibu MP Service Centre to host subsidised gas sales programme this Saturday

SIBU (July 27): Sibu MP Oscar Ling’s Service Centre will be holding a subsidised gas sales programme at Tun Zaidi Stadium, here this Saturday (July 29).

Ling, in a Facebook post, said the programme will be held from 4.30pm-6.30pm and a total of 500 gas cylinders will be made available for sale.

“People are advised to bring their empty gas cylinder in exchange for the new one. The price of a gas cylinder is only RM20 compared to the original price of around RM32,” he added.

Ling also said that this programme is carried out to help alleviate the financial burden of the people.