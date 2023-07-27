Special Cabinet committee to improve SSL in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (July 27): The state government has established a special Cabinet committee to address the issue of Self-Sufficiency Level (SSL) in the state.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor said the special committee would be headed by the state Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food Industry (MAFFI).

“I am proud of the persistent efforts of MAFFI and the agencies under it as well as the Federal Government agencies that have united their efforts to achieve the goal of increasing the SSL production of all types of food in this state.

“Among the issues identified, related to the area of paddy fields that is getting smaller and smaller because it has been used for residential development and commercial shops.

To deal with this issue, the government has explored a new rice planting area in Trusan Sapi, Beluran covering about 2,000 acres.

“It is promoted in an integrated manner by MAFFI and its agencies, which are the Rural Development Corporation (KPD), the Department of Agriculture, the Department of Irrigation and Drainage with the involvement of the private sector and the people of Trusan Sapi as participants in rice planting,” he said when officiating the state-level Farmers, Breeders and Fishermen’s Day 2023 at Wisma Pertanian here on Thursday.

The text of his speech was read by Deputy Chief Minister I Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Jeffrey G Kitingan who is also the state Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food Industry.

The Chief Minister said all the efforts taken by this government is to ensure sufficient food supply and produce more high-value agricultural products for commercial purposes that can stimulate the growth of the sector.

“The agriculture, fisheries and animal husbandry sectors have enormous potential to continue to be developed in this state.

“Emphasis is on value chain activities as a whole, namely increased production, collection of produce, more systematic processing and marketing as well as the use of the latest technology to guarantee sufficient food supply and the expansion of the export market abroad,” he said.

In this regard, he said for the crop sub-sector, a total of RM115.39 million was allocated to the Agriculture Department to increase the production of various crops, to generate income for farmers from RM2,000 to RM4,000 per month.

“The government’s efforts to help the B40 target group and the extreme poor will continue through the Rural Development Corporation with an allocation of RM20.28 million. A total of 2,015 participants will receive benefits from the implementation of various livestock and crop programs.

“In addition, KPD Smart System has been developed and will be used in KPD agricultural produce collection centers. In the fisheries sub-sector, the state government through the Department of Fisheries, Ko-Nelayan and SAFMA among others, will continue to implement various initiatives to guarantee sufficient fisheries supply in the state.

“Among them, encouraging young fishermen to farm fish in cages, cultivating seaweed, including exploring the downstream industry of processing fishery products by producing products such as Keropok Amplang,” he added.

He further explained that a total of RM46.09 million was allocated to the Fisheries Department, this year, to continue various programs to guarantee the production of sustainable fishery products to cover the domestic and international markets.

“While for the livestock sector, Sabah still imports beef, goat meat, dairy products, chicken products and eggs. However, efforts are being made by the Sabah Veterinary Services Department through the Sabah Ruminant Industry Strengthening Project which is worth RM50 million.

“The department also cooperates with several GLCs through projects such as the Livestock Integration Project under Palm Oil (PINTAR), the Goat Livestock Project and the Livestock Transformation Program,” he said.