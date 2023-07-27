St Joseph’s Family of Schools set to restage ‘A story of ours: us and them’ in Kuching on Sept 29, 30

KUCHING (July 27): St Joseph’s Family of Schools is set to restage the play “A story of ours: us and them” at the Archdiocesan Curia and Cathedral Pastoral Centre (ACCPC), St Joseph’s Cathedral here on Sept 29 and 30.

Originally written in 1972 by British playwright David Campton as “Us and Them”, the play has been readapted and reinterpreted to include scenes that parallel real life, said St Joseph’s Family of Schools in a press statement today.

“The audience will be treated to a unique experience that solemnly reflects on the natures of individuals and societies; a tale that visualises divisions and distinctions as walls that separate and isolate communities.

“Bringing the current affairs and issues that arise in our communities into sharp focus and punctuating them with light-hearted comedy, the play will surely keep the audience engaged right to the end,” it added.

St Joseph’s Family of Schools said further showcasing the talents of the pupils of the three schools in the play will be the performances by the schools’ acclaimed and award-winning choir, musicians and dancers.

Meanwhile, St Joseph’s Private Secondary School principal Fr Stanley Goh, who is also one of the playwrights, said though the school’s Drama Club staged a version of the play in 2016, the production team wants to reinterpret it in order to tell their own unique stories at this point in time and history after coming out of the pandemic.

“This upcoming play will have a bigger cast and production team. The audience can look forward to a vibrant and exciting production,” he added.

From its humble beginnings in 2012, St Joseph’s Family of Schools said it remains true to its steadfast mission of providing students with an education that is beyond the ordinary.

“Through the annual ventures into the performing arts, St Joseph’s Family of Schools consistently cultivates and brings together the various talents of the students in order to deliver unforgettable learning experiences that can shape each student with lasting memories of school life, thereby contributing to their holistic development,” it added.

The school production also aims to strengthen the school spirit by bringing the staff and students of the three schools together in a worthwhile project, it said.

All proceeds from the school production will go towards the new school block that is slated to begin construction soon.

Tickets for “A Story of Ours: Us and Them” will be on sale from Aug 2 onwards.

Those who are interested to purchase the ticket can contact 082-414575/082-420575 or check out the school’s website at https://stjosephkuching.edu.my/ for further details.