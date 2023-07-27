S’wak Manufacturers Association seeks to raise 100 pints during July 30 blood donation drive

KUCHING (July 27): Sarawak Manufacturers Association (SMA) will be organising a blood donation campaign at Boulevard shopping mall here this Sunday (July 30) from 9am to 2pm.

The event is in collaboration with the shopping mall, Malaysian Red Crescent Kuching branch, and Sarawak General Hospital Blood Bank.

“The aim of the event is to raise 100 pints for the Blood Bank of the hospital, and at the same time fulfilling the social responsibilities of the association’s members as caring corporate citizens of Sarawak,” said SMA in a press statement.

The blood drive takes place at the Atrium on the ground floor of the shopping mall’s new wing (near Daiso outlet).

Successful blood donors will each receive a goodie bag as a token of appreciation, containing among others pepper and rice samples, herbal tea bag, chocolate bar, popcorn, snacks, buns, canned drinks, tote bags, cordial drinks, cream milk, margarine samples and an Eyesight Optic store gift voucher worth RM50.

For further information, contact Colin Tan or Nur Hafiza from the association’s secretariat on 082-244682 or 016-8639252.