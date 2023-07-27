Take steps to protect Kemunting cemetery against future vandalism, social activist tells Bintulu Islamic board

BINTULU (July 27): A social activist here has called on Lembaga Amanah Kebajikan Islam Bintulu (Lakib) to take appropriate action to preserve the sanctity of the Muslim cemetery in Kemunting from being vandalised in the future.

Dr Abdul Kuddus Ramlee in a Facebook post suggested that Lakib install barbed wire fencing around the cemetery, employ security guards to guard the cemetery around the clock, and install closed-circuit television (CCTV).

He said as the trustee of the Kemunting Muslim cemetery, which covers an area of approximately 70 acres, Lakib ought to ensure the burial ground is protected at all times.

“Apart from being a burial place, Kemunting can also become an exemplary cemetery in Sarawak, as long as Lakib is serious about managing and administering it in a more orderly and systematic manner,” said Abdul Kuddus.

He said this following the arrest of a man for allegedly trespassing on and vandalising the cemetery.

The suspect, in his 40s, has been remanded until July 28 in connection with the defacing of 51 graves at the cemetery.

Abdul Kudus also believed many companies and individuals would be willing to help and donate towards ensuring the security of the cemetery.

Meanwhile, Lakib deputy chairman Datu Mohidin Ishak when contacted said the vandalism at the Kemunting cemetery was unacceptable and should never have happened.

“Lakib will take the necessary steps so that such incidents will not happen again,” he stressed.

Asked on the proposals made by Abdul Kuddus, Mohidin said Lakib is open to suggestions and that all ideas will be duly considered and discussed further.

“If it makes sense to install barbed wire around the 70-plus acres of the cemetery, we should do it, and we can also employ People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela) members (to patrol).

“As for installing CCTV, it is definitely the modern way and most homes are equipped with wireless cameras nowadays,” he said.

Mohidin also said he will leave it to the police to unearth the motive behind the cemetery’s vandalism.