Wan Junaidi receives Asia Pacific Distinguished Leader Lifetime Achievement Award

KUCHING (July 27): Senate president Tan Sri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar has been conferred the 2023 Asia Pacific Distinguished Leader Lifetime Achievement Award at the 6th Asia Economic & Entrepreneurship Summit held at the Royale Chulan Kuala Lumpur today.

In his acceptance speech, Wan Junaidi shared his career journey from being a trainee technical assistant in the Public Work Department, and then joined Sarawak’s Constabulary as a Commissioner’s Cadet before the latter joining politics.

He also recalled his achievement when he was appointed as the Law Minister under the leadership of the former Prime Minister Dato Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

According to him, he managed to get the constitution to include the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) within a short period of 13 months.

He added that he also has enabled the 18 years voting age system and the Anti-defection Law for Members of Parliament to be fully implemented during his tenure.

“The first Minister of Law Malaysia ever attempted three amendments to the Federal Constitution during the tenure of his office. I would have completed most of the critical Law Reform Programs had the Dato Seri Ismail Sabri’s administration completed the Parliamentary Term in July 2023.

“To me it has been an amazing period of my life and wonderful years of serving the government. Over the years, I have been blessed to have represented this great nation in many international dialogues, seminars, conferences of many interests and benefits to this country. I was the first Malaysian to speak in the Kremlin through IPU in 2000,” he said when receiving the award.

The Asia Economic & Entrepreneurship Summit was organised by the KSI Strategic Institute for Asia Pacific, the Pacific Basin Economic Council, the Asean Economic Club, and the China Daily Asia Pacific.

Wan Junaidi also described his recent appointment as President of the Senate as a blessing since parliamentary matters concerning the Malaysian Constitution have always been close to his heart.

To him, for as long as he lives, he will continue to serve the nation if that is the wish of the people.

“Parliamentary matters are not new to me and issues concerning the Malaysian Constitution are always close to my heart. Before my current appointment as the President of the Senate, I served as the Deputy Speaker of Dewan Rakyat, and I founded the Asean Inter-Parliamentary Caucus with its Secretariat in Jakarta and I was also the first President of the Caucus and a member of various Parliamentary Committees.

“I have been serving the nation for over 56 years and I will continue to serve the nation if my services are needed.

“I have only been the President of the Senate for about one and half months, but my vision of implanting and realising the true interpretation of Independence Parliament and to ensure compliance with Constitutional provision, that is, the Cabinet is made accountable to Parliament.

“It is a great honour for me to play my part in ensuring that the principle of Parliamentary Democracy and Constitutional Monarchy be upheld in this beloved nation, Malaysia,” he said.