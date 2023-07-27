Yii: Sarawak’s rural clinics, schools among Starlink satellite internet kit target areas

KUCHING (July 27): Rural clinics and schools in Sarawak will be among target areas to be allocated Starlink satellite internet kits, said Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii.

According to Yii, during a discussion with Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil yesterday, the latter had given the assurance that he would allocate the kits for access to Elon Musk’s broadband satellite internet service.

“He (Fahmi) has given his assurance that he will allocate for these Starlink assets in these targeted areas, especially in rural clinics and schools in Sarawak, and we are in the process of identifying target key areas in need of immediate connectivity.

“I will be working closely with the Deputy Health Minister Lukanisman (Awang Sauni) and the Ministry of Health to identify clinics in need as well as the Ministry of Education for schools in need,” Yii said in a statement today.

The special advisor to the Health Minister said he welcomed the federal government’s efforts through the Ministry of Communications and Digital to purchase 40 Starlink satellite internet kits to address gaps in connectivity, especially in rural harder-to-reach communities in Sabah and Sarawak, as well as the peninsula.

“This is to ensure that they get connected with the basic necessity of internet coverage so that they do not continue to be left behind.

“The target areas of course prioritise locations that do not have fibre broadband coverage and access to a high-speed fibre broadband network,” he added.

According to Yii, Starlink’s advantage, besides low latency connectivity, is portability.

“It is mobile and can be used in those areas harder to be reached logistically, especially in important service providers in rural communities such as clinics and schools.

“There are many such facilities that do not have access to a broadband network even though they have existing programmes and services that require transmission of data.

“With the efforts of both the federal and state government to fiberalise more areas, these assets can then be moved further to the next location in need, due to its portability,” he explained.

Yii added the broadband kits should only be a temporary solution as Malaysia is aiming to fully connect and fiberalise the country.

“We hope this can serve as an interim solution for schools, clinics, and communities that are already demanding broadband internet but are currently in the process of fiberisation,” he said.

Starlink is a satellite broadband service under SpaceX, which uses a constellation of Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites.

Unlike geostationary satellites, which have an average ping of 500ms due to their further distance from Earth, Starlink can provide lower latency (ping) that’s closer to 4G networks.

A satellite broadband service is often deployed in areas where it is currently not economically feasible yet to deploy commercial 4G or fibre broadband access.