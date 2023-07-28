After 19 years, Michelle Yeoh finally marries fiance Jean Todt

KUALA LUMPUR (July 28): Oscar winner Tan Sri Michelle Yeoh has finally tied the knot with her long time fiancé Datuk Seri Jean Todt.

The news was revealed by former Formula One driver Felipe Massa via his social media.

The couple who first met in Shanghai, China, on June 4, 2004, got married in Geneva, Switzerland, on Thursday, July 27.

Yeoh looked resplendent in a beige coloured dress while the groom looked dashing in a dark blue suit.

In the wedding invitation shared by Massa, Todt had proposed to Yeoh on July 26, 2004.

Both Todt, 77, and Yeoh, 60, have yet to issue a statement of the happy occasion.

Yeoh became the first Malaysian to win an Oscar at the 95th Academy Awards in March.

She has also become the first Asian woman to win Best Actress at the Oscars.

Todt is a well known figure in the world of motorsports and Formula One, having led Ferrari (together with technical director Ross Brawn and driver Michael Schumacher) to multiple world championships titles.

He later became FIA president, a position he held until 2021. — Malay Mail