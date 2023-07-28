Anwar: Major foreign investments prove unity govt is strong, stable

DUNGUN (July 28): The flow of large foreign investments such as Tesla Inc, a technology and electric vehicle (EV) company into the country proves that Malaysia under the administration of the unity government is stable and strong.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said foreign investors choose Malaysia as an investment location not because of its name but because of the stability of the government that was successfully created between Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional (BN).

“…When we (unity government) administer and become a stable government what happens?..Elon Musk asked to speak with me, the Prime Minister of Malaysia.

“Not because of me (as prime minister), but because of this stable government… the wisdom of PH and BN to choose to work together for the sake of the unity government,” he said when speaking at the Sentuhan Kasih Desa Terengganu programme at Bandar Al Muktafi Billah Shah, here today.

On July 14, Anwar said Musk, the founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of Tesla Inc and SpaceX, agreed to invest heavily in Malaysia, including opening a Tesla Inc headquarters in Cyberjaya, Selangor. – Bernama