Avoid disunity, adhere to true teachings of Islam in Quran, Deputy Premier tells Muslims

LAWAS (July 28): Muslims must avoid disunity by adhering to the true teachings of Islam as contained in the Quran, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

He said the holy book is the best source of reference for solving problems, issues and conflicts for all mankind.

“Disagreements or misunderstandings should be dealt with promptly and wisely without offending anyone while provocative actions that cause chaos and tension must be avoided,” he said at Limbang Division Level Al-Quran Recitation 2023 prize presentation ceremony at Hotel Seri Malaysia Lawas, here on Tuesday.

Among those present were Lawas MP Datuk Henry Sum Agong, Limbang Resident Yunus Thambi, Lawas District Officer Ladin Atok and a political secretary to the Premier Awangku Jinal Abedin Dato Pengiran Jawa.

Awang Tengah said the Quran and As-Sunnah provides clear guidance and ways to deal with problems and this includes relationships, values, morals, ethics, and manners.

Sarawak must strive for unity and stability to achieve the status of a well-developed country, he added.

During the ceremony, Yajudin Ibrahim from Limbang and Eza Nurumaiza Japaruddin from Sundar Lawas were announced as the champion Qari and Qariah.