Bintulu boy awaiting citizenship finally allowed to attend secondary school

MIRI (July 28): A stateless 13-year-old boy in Bintulu was finally allowed to begin secondary school there on Monday after the High Court granted his aunty custody of him and his sister.

The District Education Office had initially refused to allow Endi Ena to attend school as his citizenship application is still pending.

The teenager’s Malaysian father died of heart attack before formally applying for citizenship for Endi and his younger sister Eni.

The children’s mother is a foreign national.

According to the siblings’ aunt and guardian, her brother was uneducated and failed to register the children at birth but had registered his marriage.

When she attempted to enrol Endi for secondary school earlier this year, the District Education Office had rejected the application, demanding an identity card to indicate citizenship.

This forced her to turn to Democratic Action Party Socialist Youth (Dapsy) Sarawak chief Peter Hee in February.

In a statement, Hee said he and Dapsy Miri Action team head Alan Sia were stumped when the Education Department refused to entertain appeals despite the assurance from Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek in Parliament that stateless students with one parent who is a Malaysian would not be turned away.

Both flew to Kuching to send applications directly to the department for processing but were told a guardianship order must be issued by the National Registration Department or court before Endi could go to school.

“Since the new school year had already started, we decided to take a two-pronged approach. On the one hand, we would wait for the deputy minister to negotiate; on the other hand, we would apply to the court for a court order,” Hee said.

“Now that the case is settled and without pointing fingers, I hope that the Ministry of Education and all its officials will adopt a fairer and open attitude on this issue, and work together to defend children’s rights; stop the little Napoleon mentality,” he stressed.

He pointed out education is a fundamental human right and every child must have the right to free education.

He explained Endi finally received an admission letter from the Sarawak Education Department but has registered as a foreign student.

“After waiting for half a year, Endi was finally able to report to secondary school. He was so excited and nervous that he couldn’t eat and couldn’t sleep,” he said.

Hee and Sia were in Bintulu to accompany Endi and his aunt when they reported for the boy’s first day of secondary school.