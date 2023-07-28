Bintulu cemetery vandalism: Communal effort vital, says Jepak rep

BINTULU (July 28): Cemetery vandalism is intolerable and stringent security measures will be taken to ensure that such acts of vandalism at the Kemunting Muslim Cemetery here will not reoccur.

In stating this, Jepak assemblyman Datuk Talib Zulpilip thanked the police department here for the arrest of two suspects in connection with trespassing and committing mischief on the 51 graves at the cemetery.

“I must thank the police, the villagers and their chief for their quick act,” said the chairman of the Lembaga Amanah Kebajikan Islam Bintulu (Lakib).

Following the incident, he believed that the public will be more alert of their surroundings and to keep an eye on any unhealthy activities.

“If the public sees any strange activities taking place at the cemetery, please lodge a report immediately,” he urged.

Meanwhile, Bintulu police chief Supt Batholomew Umpit yesterday confirmed the arrest of a second suspect on Wednesday (July 26).

He said both suspects aged in their 40s would be investigated under Section 427 of the Penal Code for committing mischief.