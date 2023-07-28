Conduct routine water system flushing, DAP Youth tells Kuching Water Board

KUCHING (July 28): A regular water main flushing should be part of Kuching Water Board’s maintenance programme to ensure good water quality, said Democratic Action Party (DAP) Socialist Youth Sarawak (Dapsy) secretary George Lam.

In a statement yesterday, he said he has been receiving numerous complaints from the residents of the affected areas in Jalan Stutong, Kenyalang Park, Jalan Stapok Selatan and Taman Desa Wira on muddy water supply issues.

“This has caused the residents to fork out extra money to install water filters just to filter out the soil content in the water, and this has inevitably caused them financial burden.

“They deserve to have clean, safe water supply,” said Lam, who is also the special assistant to Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii.

“The Sarawak’s 60th Independence Day slogan of ‘Sarawak Maju Makmur’ will not materialise if even the basic needs of having clean water supply is not met.

“It is sad to see that this muddy water issue is affecting the livelihood of the people,” he said.