Dayak association academy’s cultural dance classes gain positive feedback

KUCHING (July 28): The Sarawak Dayak Iban Association Academy’s (Asadia) cultural dance workshops for the Orang Ulu ngajat and the Iban men and women ngajat concluded with much encouraging response from the public.

According to Asadia chief Mabong Unggang, the cultural dance classes for July were recently held at its cultural centre in Siburan.

Some 22 participants joined the Orang Ulu ngajat class, with 43 other female participants and 15 male participants taking part in the Iban ngajat classes.

“This traditional performing art is our identity and Asadia is determined to preserve this cultural heritage for future generations.

“In addition to the preservation of cultural identity, Asadia believes that the performing arts and the talents themselves have great potential to be developed,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Asadia, he said, is thankful for the parents’ support in sending their young children to take part in the association’s activities.

More cultural dance classes will be organised in the future, especially for those who are interested in learning the traditional Iban dance, he added.